Masked men flee house in North Kilkenny after being disturbed by owners

Three masked burglars forced their way into a North Kilkenny home yesterday evening and then fled when they were disturbed by the owner.
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to the burglary at a house in Rathlogan, Johnstown on Tuesday evening.
The incident occurred around 8pm, the front door was forced open to gain access. The suspects were disturbed by the homeowner, they fled the scene on foot in the direction of the Galmoy Road the three men were wearing balaclavas. Anyone with information should contact Gardaí in Urlingford.
