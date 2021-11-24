Motorist displaying illegally altered tax disc caught by Kilkenny gardaí

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny on routine patrol checked a vehicle showing tax expired 04/2021 using the Mobility Device.
Upon stopping the vehicle, they found the tax displayed on the windscreen was showing 04/2022.
Closer examination of the disc revealed that it had been altered and was in fact the 04/2021 disc with a neatly applied second '2' (see below).
The vehicle was seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act and enquiries are ongoing.
