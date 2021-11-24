Permission granted for four new apartments in Kilkenny city

File Photo
Eugene Foley Construction Ltd have been granted planning permission to undertake a number of works to the rear of 66 Ossory Park, adjacent to the Hebron Road in Kilkenny.
Permission has been granted for the demolition of the existing east and south boundary walls and for the construction of a residential development containing 4 apartments (total gross floor area c. 340 sq.m.).
Three of these apartments are to be 2-bed duplex apartments with one ground floor 1-bed apartment completing the scheme.
The construction of a standalone bin and bike store, along with all associated site development and landscaping works are included in the approved plans.
