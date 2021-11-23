Two storey 3-bed townhouse in Kilkenny has an €85k guide price - click for more!

CLICK 'NEXT>' FOR NEXT PIC
Main Street, Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny
Guide Price: €85,000
FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION
Sale of two storey town house residence 1254sq.ft. with vehicle access to large back garden. Residence consisting of ground floor entrance hall, sitting room with open fireplace, large living room, which was originally a shop, kitchen with solid fuel cooker which is supplying central heating throughout, hallway bathroom. First floor - 3 bedrooms. Double glazed windows. Ber Rating - G.
