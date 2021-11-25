Search

25 Nov 2021

Learner driver's car seized by Kilkenny gardaí as varying offences recorded at checkpoints

Gardaí in Kilkenny seize car being driven by unaccompanied learner

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow

Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny recently carried out a number of checkpoints and vehicles were seized for varying offences. 

"Unfortunately some drivers are still contravening the regulations around drivers on Learner Permits," gardaí write.

"Learner drivers must be accompanied by a fully-licenced non-novice driver."

One such vehicle breaching the legislation was seized (pictured above).

The Clancy Amendment, introduced in 2018, extend the power of detention under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 to allow gardaí to detain a vehicle being driven, in the garda’s opinion, by an unaccompanied learner.

Gardaí also seized a car with "a shocking example" of a tyre (see below).

Appropriate prosecutions to follow.

