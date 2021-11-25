Learner driver's car seized by Kilkenny gardaí as varying offences recorded at checkpoints

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny recently carried out a number of checkpoints and vehicles were seized for varying offences.
"Unfortunately some drivers are still contravening the regulations around drivers on Learner Permits," gardaí write.
"Learner drivers must be accompanied by a fully-licenced non-novice driver."
One such vehicle breaching the legislation was seized (pictured above).
The Clancy Amendment, introduced in 2018, extend the power of detention under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 1994 to allow gardaí to detain a vehicle being driven, in the garda’s opinion, by an unaccompanied learner.
Gardaí also seized a car with "a shocking example" of a tyre (see below).
Appropriate prosecutions to follow.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.