Search

29 Nov 2021

Opportunist burglars target houses across Kilkenny City and county

Garda advise people to lock up and light up their properties

Opportunist burglars target houses across Kilkenny City and county

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí are urging people to lock up and light up their homes following a spate of burglaries across the city and county in recent days.

Opportunist criminals have targeted a number of homes and stolen cash and jewellery.

Gardaí in Callan are investigating break in at a house in Westcourt North Callan on Friday. A rear window was forced open to gain access sometime between 7.30pm and 10pm. A number of rooms were ransacked and a quantity of jewellery was taken: two gold rings, a gold bracelet and a gold chain. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Callan Garda Station.

Meanwhile on Saturday criminals targeted a house in a residential area of the city and another residential property in the south of the county was also burgled.

Gardaí in Kilkenny received a report of a break in at a house in Mayfield, Kells Road on Friday evening. The break in is believed to have occurred around 10pm. a window was forced open too gain entry, number of rooms were ransacked and a sum of cash taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny. 

In South Kilkenny gardaí ae investigating a break in at a house in Dangan, Kilmacow on Friday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday when  a window was forced open to gain entry and a quantity of jewellery stolen: two gold chains, a gold bracelet, a silver bracelet were among the items stolen. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local garda station.

Meanwhile gardaí have the following advice to keep your house safe and secure during the winter season:

- Secure all doors and windows.

- Light up your home, use timer switches when out.

- Use your alarm, even at home.

- Store keys safely and away from windows & letter boxes. 

- Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media