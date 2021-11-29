Opportunist burglars target houses across Kilkenny City and county

Gardaí are urging people to lock up and light up their homes following a spate of burglaries across the city and county in recent days.

Opportunist criminals have targeted a number of homes and stolen cash and jewellery.

Gardaí in Callan are investigating break in at a house in Westcourt North Callan on Friday. A rear window was forced open to gain access sometime between 7.30pm and 10pm. A number of rooms were ransacked and a quantity of jewellery was taken: two gold rings, a gold bracelet and a gold chain. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them in Callan Garda Station.

Meanwhile on Saturday criminals targeted a house in a residential area of the city and another residential property in the south of the county was also burgled.

Gardaí in Kilkenny received a report of a break in at a house in Mayfield, Kells Road on Friday evening. The break in is believed to have occurred around 10pm. a window was forced open too gain entry, number of rooms were ransacked and a sum of cash taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny.

In South Kilkenny gardaí ae investigating a break in at a house in Dangan, Kilmacow on Friday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Saturday when a window was forced open to gain entry and a quantity of jewellery stolen: two gold chains, a gold bracelet, a silver bracelet were among the items stolen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact their local garda station.

Meanwhile gardaí have the following advice to keep your house safe and secure during the winter season:

- Secure all doors and windows.

- Light up your home, use timer switches when out.

- Use your alarm, even at home.

- Store keys safely and away from windows & letter boxes.

- Record details of valuables and don’t keep large cash amounts at home.