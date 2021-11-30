Search

30 Nov 2021

Judge imposes prison sentence for attempted robbery in Kilkenny City

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A defendant who attempted producing a plastic knife and threatening a man withdrawing money from an ATM and demanded cash from him was sentenced to eight months in prison at Kilkenny District Court.
Wayne McGrory, Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny admitted attempted robbery and criminal damage at Parliament Street in Kilkenny City on September 8, 2021.
The court heard that at 2.30pm on the date in question the injured party was at the ATM withdrawing money when the defendant approached him and demanded money and then produced a plastic knife and threatened the injured party.
The injured party took his money and left and was followed by the defendant before he stopped and discarded the knife.
On the same date at approximately 5pm gardaí received a report of a man trying to break the window of The Black Cafe . McGrory was identified and was at the scene and the window had been smashed in three places causing €300 worth of damage.
The court heard that the defendant has 224 previous convictions, including convictions for intoxication in a public place, assault and burglary.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client had ‘a particularly challenging background’ and was brought up in the care of the state and has addiction issues.
Judge Cephas Power convicted the defendant and sentenced him to eight months and suspended the final two months on condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

