Kilkenny dealer sold €2,000 of cocaine on ‘a good week’

A man who admitted to having €5620 worth of cocaine in his possession for sale or supply to others was sentenced to two years in prison at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Kevin Roche, 6 Bolton Green, Callan, Co Kilkenny admitted the offence at Bolton Green, Callan on March 7, 2020 and also to having cocaine in his possession for personal use on the same date.

Garda Kevin Dooley gave evidence at the sentencing that on March 6, 2020 gardaí had obtained a search warrant to search the home of Kevin Roche at 6 Bolton Woods in Callan. The following day gardaí went to the address and gained entry through an unlocked front door. Gardaí met the defendant upstairs and he was shown a copy of the warrant.

During the search a small plastic bag containing cocaine to the value of €68 was found on a bedside locker in his bedroom. Gardaí also seized a set of car keys from the bedroom and a larger bag of white powder was seized from a car, which was parked in the Bolton Green housing estate. In total this amounted to 80.41 grams of cocaine with a value of €5620. Kevin Roche was arrested and conveyed to Kilkenny Garda Station where he was detained and interviewed.

Gda Dooley told the court that the defendant co-operated fully with the gardaí and gave a background and outlined his involvement in the sale and supply of the drug.

“He said that he was addicted to cocaine and had a debt of €6,000 approximately and told gardaí that he would sell €2,000 worth of cocaine in a good week,” said Gda Dooley.

The defendant has 46 previous convictions, 45 of which are under The Road Traffic Act and one for criminal damage. The court also heard that the defendant is in custody at present in relation to road traffic matters.

Defence barrister, Mr David Bulbulia acknowledged that his client, who is 23, has 'had quite a lot of scrapes with the law’. A probation report was handed into the court which outlined ‘a history of addiction’ along with a letter from the defendant.

“He is hoping to engage with the addiction services in prison. Going into prison has been a significant wake up call for Mr Roche,” Mr Bulbulia told the court.

Judge Orla Crowe said that the letter handed into the court ‘expresses remorse and a willingness to engage with the services’. The judge remarked that the probation report makes ‘for grim reading’ and states that there was ‘a poor level of co-operation’ and that the defendant is ‘at high risk of reoffending’.

“He has accrued a large drug debt as a result of addiction which spiralled out of control,” said the judge.

“Drugs are a scourge on society and drug dealers are the facilitators and enablers of this grim, evil business,” she said and imposed a two-year prison sentence.