Search

30 Nov 2021

Suspended prison sentence for selling heroin in Kilkenny housing estate

Kilkenny District Court

Kilkenny Court House

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A six-month suspended prison sentence was imposed on a defendant who admitted to having heroin in his possession for sale and supply to others.
James McInerney, 5 St Mary’s Crescent, Hebron Road, Kilkenny was convicted of the offences which took place under section 15 of The Misuse of Drugs Act, at Kilkenny District Court.
The court heard that at 7.05pm on November 5, 2020 gardaí in an unmarked patrol car in the Hebron area of Kilkenny City observed the defendant driving a vehicle and it turning left off the Hebron Road onto Bishop Birch Place. Gardaí observed the car pulled in and that the defendant was the sole occupant of the car. A male approached the window and a drugs transaction was observed where a package was handed over and cash given.
Gardaí then followed the vehicle which drove into Bishop Birch Place and the vehicle stopped and the defendant stood outside the vehicle with his hands up.
A search was carried out and €955 in cash was seized. A bag of suspected heroin was subsequently seized with a value of €35.
The court heard that the defendant has 49 previous convictions, including 13 for handling stolen property and convictions for trespass, road traffic offences, assault, animal cruelty and possession of drugs for personal use.
Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that the money seized was not the proceeds of drugs sales and said that his client was willing to donate the money to a drugs charity.
“At the offence date my client was in active addiction. He was not the person making the money but he was supporting his own habit,” he said adding that the transaction that took place involved €20 worth of heroin.
Mr Hogan also told the court that his client is no longer using heroin and that he has no previous convictions under section 15 of The Misuse of Drugs Act.
Judge Cephas Power remarked that ‘heroin causes havoc in society’ but added that ‘the court is impressed that he is willing to donate the money to a drugs charity’.
Judge Power convicted the defendant and imposed a six-month sentence which he suspended for a period of 12 months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media