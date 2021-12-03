Opportunist criminals target South Kilkenny property

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracking down the culprits of a burglary in South Kilkenny.
A power washer was taken from an outhouse on a farm in the Ballinaraha area of Mullinavat between November 25 and December 2. The red Honda power washer is worth €2,500. Contact Gardaí in Mooncoin if offered this item for sale.
