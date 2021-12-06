Burglars target properties across Kilkenny in recent crime spree

Gardaí are warning people to lock up and light up their homes as the recent spate in burglaries across the city and county continues.
On Friday opportunist criminals targeted a property at Loon in Castlecomer between 4pm and 6pm. A rear window and garage door were forced open during the burglary.
Another burglary took place between 5pm and 10pm at the Bleach Road in Kilkenny. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in the Bleach Road / Dunmore area of Kilkenny that may have observed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area between 5pm and 10pm.
Meanwhile on Saturday an house was burgled and rooms ransacked after a back door was forced open in the Firoda area of Castlecomer.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact their local garda station.
