Garda appeal over criminal damage caused by Callan fire

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a barn in the Bauntha area of Callan on Wednesday evening.
The fire was brought under control by fire service shortly after 9pm. Bales of hay and straw were damaged in the fire.
Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area should contact Callan Garda Station.
Jordan Molloy in action during the O'Loughlin Gaels victory in the Kilkenny IFC Final. Pic: Willie Dempsey
