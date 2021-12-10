Garda appeal for witnesses to criminal damage in Kilkenny housing estate

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident in Ardilea on Thursday evening.
Two cars were parked on a driveway when their windows were smashed. The front window of the house was also smashed. The incident occurred at 7.30pm. Contact Kilkenny Garda Station with any information.
