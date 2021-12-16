Farmers in fear over ‘unexplained fires’ in Callan

Extra garda resources will be deployed in the Callan area to investigate a number of unexplained fires in haybarns .

The incidents were raised at Monday’s Joint Policing Committee meeting by Councillor Joe Lyons.

“This is a serious issue,” he said adding that four haybarns have been set on fire within a one-mile radius.

“I am calling for extra gardaí in the area and I also want to compliment the work that is being done by local gardaí.

Chief Superintendent Padraig Dunne said that he ‘can assure overtime and extra hours’ . Gardaí have met with IFA representatives and farmers to discuss the ‘unexplained fires’.

Superintendent Derek Hughes appealed to people to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“We are asking any member of the public with information to share it with us,” he said.

Supt Hughes also said that is ‘full time permanent policing in the Callan area’ and that units from Kilkenny support policing there when needed.

Mayor of Kilkenny City, Cllr Andrew McGuinness said that he had met with some locals in Callan in relation to the fires.

Sgt Peter McConnon said that he had attended the IFA-organised meeting with farmers from the Callan area this week and offered crime prevention advice.

“The incidents that the gardaí are investigating are being treated very seriously and have resulted in a substantial amount of damage and financial loss to the injured parties,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Callan or Kilkenny Garda Stations or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.