17 Dec 2021

Gardaí ‘still there’ to listen to help and to protect the vulnerable in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny  has commenced a new phase of Operation Faoiseamh in the lead up to and over the Christmas period.

This fifth phase will once again see gardaí prioritise victims of and citizens vulnerable to domestic abuse and have a renewed focus on the enforcement of court orders and the prosecution of offenders.

A spokesperson said that gardaí  will continue to reach out and make contact with previous victims to provide reassurance, support and to offer the assistance of local and specialised resources.

"An Garda Síochána continues to treat all instances of domestic abuse as a priority and once again re-enforces our commitment to ‘keeping people safe’, and in particular the victims of domestic and sexual abuse. The vulnerable and victims of abuse, will continue to receive the highest priority response from An Garda Síochána. Gardaí continue to liaise with and support our partners in State and non-State Agencies to facilitate continuity in respect of access to support services and Courts Services."

The Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and Divisional Protective Service Units (DPSU), now established in every Garda Division, supported by Divisional Victim Service Offices (DVSO) and front line Gardaí are all resources available to respond to these crimes and support these citizens.

Key Statistics to date:

• 43,500 calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents in 2020, 17% increase on 2019*
• Provisional figures to date 2021, indicate a further 10% increase in calls to respond to domestic abuse incidents over 2020
• 4,000 criminal charges were created in 2020 for breaches of Domestic Violence Act Orders, 24% increase on 2019*
• 7,600 criminal charges created in 2020 for crimes involving an element of domestic abuse, 24% increase on 2019*
*An Garda Síochána Annual Report 2020

• A total of 42,840 (as of 8/12/2021) contacts or attempts at contact to victims of domestic abuse have been recorded as part of Operation Faoiseamh – Phase I - IV for incidents which have been reported between 1st January 2020 and 5th December 2021.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan, Garda National Protective Services Bureau stated:

"The Christmas period is an enjoyable time for the majority of citizens but An Garda Síochána understands the fear and concern some in our community have in their own homes, which can be further heightened at this time of year.

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to victims of domestic abuse, You are not alone, An Garda Síochána is here, available and willing to help you. 

If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and I ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are ‘STILL HERE’ to listen to help and to protect," he added.

