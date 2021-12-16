Two males in custody following North Kilkenny drugs haul

Two men have been arrested and remain in custody at a Kilkenny garda station following a significant drugs seizure earlier this evening.
Approximately €24,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized during a search. Investigations are ongoing.
Evergreen’s 3-2 victory over Deen Celtic helped them overtake Thomastown United at the top of the Junior St Canices Credit Union Premier Division. Pic: Mark Desmond
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.