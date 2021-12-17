Gardaí appeal for assistance to solve Castlecomer burglary

Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating a burglary in Upper Coolbawn yesterday evening.
The incident took place on Thursday between 6.50pm and 7.45pm. A door at the rear of the house was forced open rooms were ransacked and a small sum of cash was taken.
Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact gardaí.
