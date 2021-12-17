Suspect charged in connection with Kilkenny drugs seizure

Kilkenny Court House
A suspect is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court next Tuesday in connection with a drugs seizure in the county.
The male was arrested yesterday following a significant drugs seizure in Urlingford. The suspect was charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis and bailed to appear before Kilkenny District Court on December 21.
