Domestic violence and drugs-related crime on the rise in Kilkenny

Domestic violence is increasing while incidents of public order are at their lowest in seven years according to the latest crime statistics.

Detective Inspector Seán O’Meara made a presentation to the Joint Policing Committee and outlined the most recent data available.

Det Inspector O’Meara outlined to members that this year there had been 1191 arrests compared to 1217 in the previous year. 968 searches were carried out in 2021 compared to 1143 in 2020 and 236 vehicles were searched in 2021 compared to 266 in the previous year.

Speaking about the figures the inspector said that the number of arrests and searches was ‘in line with national trends’.

The statistics showed a reduction in the incidents of driving under the influence. In 2020 69 were detected driving while under the influence of alcohol, compared to 59 in 2021 while 32 people were detected driving while under the influence of drugs in 2020 compared to 30 in 2021.

“These figures are down slightly which is positive. This is because there are less people socialising out and more people socialising at home,” said Det Ins O'Meara.

The statistics relating to drugs crime showed a small increase with 191 people arrested for possession of drugs for personal use in 2021 compared to 146 people during the same period in the previous year. The figures for sale and supply also showed an increase from 55 in 2020 to 63 in 2021.

Superintendent Colin Furlong of Thomastown Garda Station said that ‘the incidence of drug crime continues to rise’ even against the ‘backdrop of massive work by the gardaí’.

“It is still a challenge. There have been a number of operations across the county that have led to significant seizures,” he said.

Chief Supt Padraig Dunne remarked that drugs remain prevalent while Cllr Joe Malone told the meeting that ‘drugs are worse than the pandemic’.

Public order offences continued to fall and are now at the lowest level in the past seven years. Overall the number of burglaries dropped year on year and Det Insp O’Meara said that ‘more people at home and in their houses are helping this reduction’.

Domestic related incidents are increasing with 399 incidents reported this year compared to 345 in 2020. Gardaí appealed to people who are the victims of domestic violence to come forward and report this type of crime.

Since January gardaí within the Kilkenny and Thomastown Districts recorded a total of 3,479 crime incidents and gardaí responded to 6,735 calls for service from the Regional Control Centre.