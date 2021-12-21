Kilkenny gardaí seize car with photocopied NCT and tax discs

Picture: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Gardaí from Unit C Kilkenny intercepted this Audi coupe (pictured above) while on patrol recently.
"This was a confused A5 however," gardaí noted, "as its tax and NCT discs suggested it was an Avensis".
(Image: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow)
Further scrutiny revealed the vehicle was wearing photocopies of another car's NCT and Motor Tax discs.
The car was seized and a trip to the District Court is to follow for the driver.
