Search

23 Dec 2021

Online fraud is ‘rising exponentially’ in Kilkenny

Online fraud is ‘rising exponentially’ in Kilkenny

Online fraud is rising exponentially

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Online fraud is happening throughout all strata of society as more and more people are running their lives online with online fraud ‘rising exponentially’ according to Chief Supt Padraig Dunne.
The senior garda made the comments at a recent meeting of the Joint Policing Committee which heard that incidents had increased from 94 in 2020 to 293 in 2021.
Detective Inspector Sean O’Meara told the committee that in 2021 there were 102 cases of ‘account takeover’ compared to just five in 2019. The inspector also said that the age profile of the victim of this type of crime is coming down and warned people to be ‘extra vigiliant’.
“Anytime you want to enter your bank account details you need to check at least three times. You need to get a phone number and check and need to be extra vigiliant,” he said adding that you should never click on a link in a text or an email without verifying the sender.
The lastest statistics also revealed that there were 94 cases of phishing (the fraudulent practice of sending emails purporting to be from reputable companies in order to induce individuals to reveal personal information such as passwords and bank account details) compared to six in 2019 before Covid and when there was a significant shift towards doing business online.
Chair of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick described the growth of this type of crime as ‘frightening’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media