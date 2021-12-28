Disqualified driver 'wanted on a number of bench warrants' involved in Kilkenny collision

File Photo
Gardaí arrested a driver in Kilkenny city last Sunday after they found him in breach of numerous laws.
Officers were alerted to the driver whilst attending the scene of a road traffic collision that he was involved in.
Upon inspection of his credentials, gardaí found him to be disqualified from driving.
They also discovered that he was 'wanted on a number of bench warrants'.
He was arrested and charged and the vehicle was seized.
Court proceedings are ongoing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.