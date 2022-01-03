Suspect due before Kilkenny court over alleged driving offences on New Year's Eve

The car was seized on the Ring Road on the outskirts of Kilkenny City
A driver is due in court after he was stopped at a checkpoint on the Ring Road in Kilkenny on New Year's Eve.
The Roads Policing Unit stopped this vehicle at a MIT checkpoint on the Ring Road. According to a garda spokesperson it is alleged that the driver never held a driving licence and had no insurance. The car was seized.
