Opportunist criminals target North Kilkenny home on New Year's Eve

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing to the public for assistance in solving a burglary that took place on New Year's Eve.
The criminals targeted the North Kilkenny home and stole cash, a laptop and a Playstation. The incident took place at a house in Skehana between 3pm and 6pm.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Castlecomer
Garda Station.
