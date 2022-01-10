'Comer gardaí investigate theft of trailer worth €2,000

Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing to the public for assistance in solving the theft of a trailer worth €2,000.
A Tuffmac double axle trailer with mesh sides was taken from a yard in Lowhill, Ballinakill between January 3 and 6. Gardaí in Castlecomer are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or any suspicious vehicles to contact to contact them.
