Driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Kilkenny

Gardaí from Thomastown Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving in South Kilkenny on Wednesday.
Gardaí noticed the motorist 'driving erratically' while on evening patrol in Mullinavat.
The driver was subsequently stopped and the results of an oral fluid test 'proved positive for cocaine'.
Gardaí arrested the driver and took them to Thomastown Garda Station where the results of blood sample are awaited.
A prosecution is set to follow.
The message from local gardaí is to 'never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant'.
