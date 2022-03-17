Assaults in Kilkenny almost doubled since Covid reopening

Assault figures have almost doubled when compared to the same time period last year.

The statistics were revealed at a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee on Monday. Detective Inspector, Sean O’Meara made a presentation to members on the latest available crime statistics which cover from Jan 1, 2022 to February 28, 2022 and the same period in the previous year.

“Public order offences has almost doubled year on year and this is due to the re-opening of the night time economy,” remarked Det Insp O’Meara who outlined that this year there had been a total of 66 incidents to date, compared with 39 in the same period in the previous year.

Meanwhile the number of assaults has also increased dramatically year on year. In 2021 there were a total of 25 assaults in the first two months of last year compared to 44 this year.

A further breakdown of these figures show that in 2021 there was only one assault causing harm, while there have been 15 in the same period this year. Det Insp O’Meara told the meeting that ten out of the 15 serious assaults had taken place during the night time economy.

“The increase in cases is related to the excessive consumption of alcohol. People need to be aware of their surroundings when they are out and about,” he added.

Chairman of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said that he had concerns around the increase. Cllr Pat Dunphy also remarked that ‘the worrying aspect is that it will probably get worse as society fully reopens’. Cllr Martin Brett called for more resources to make Kilkenny safer.