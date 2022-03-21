Trespasser handed down three-month suspended sentence at Kilkenny court

Kilkenny Courthouse
A man who fled from a car, which failed to stop for gardaí, and was found in a nearby garden was handed down a suspended prison sentence.
Dylan O’Regan, 13 Glenview Close, Lisronagh, Clonmel was convicted of trespass at Broguemaker’s Hill on January 5, 2022.
The court heard that at 1.20am on the date in question gardaí on routine patrol attempted to stop a vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop and drove up on a green area. The defendant was a passenger in the car and left and was found in a nearby garden.
The defendant’s solicitor told the court that his client ‘did not go into a house to commit an offence’ but ‘was running from the gardaí,
Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant and sentenced him to three months in prison. The judge suspended the prison sentence in full on condition that the defendant engage with the Probation Services and attend all appointments as directed.
