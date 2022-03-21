Man assaulted during attack in Kilkenny on St Patrick's Day

Gardaí are investigating
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to an assault on the outskirts of Kilkenny City on St Patrick's Day.
A 30-year-old man was struck on the head receiving a cut above the eye and on side of face during the assault, which took place at Connolly Street. He was conveyed to hospital where he received stitches for his injuries.
The attacker was not known by the injured party and fled from the scene on a bicycle. The incident occurred between 9.30pm and 10pm. Contact Kilkenny Garda Station with any information.
