Kilkenny gardai investigate criminal damage in Cootes Lane

Gardai in Kilkenny are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on Cootes Lane on St Patrick's Day.
A stone was thrown at the front window of a house. The homeowner went outside to investigate and see four children running away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny gardai.
Richie Reid and Jack O'Connor in action during last year's All-Ireland Hurling Championship Semi-Final. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
