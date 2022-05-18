€15,000 penalty for five Kilkenny defendants who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty

Five people who pleaded guilty to charges of animal cruelty and neglect of animals at the Wetlands Halting Site in Kilkenny have been ordered to make donations totalling €15,000 to the ISPCA.



Each of the defendants has been ordered to individually donate €3,000 by the judge at Kilkenny District Court.



Judge Geraldine Carthy accepted the guilty pleas at a court sitting in April and took time to review documents and photographs in the case.



Giving her judgement yesterday (Tuesday) she said these offences were at the ‘upper level’ of neglect and the dogs in question were particularly poorly looked after.

“I do have a custodial sentence in mind,” she said.



However, Chris Hogan, solicitor for the five defendants, had told her they were remorseful and the judge said she was affording them an opportunity to show that by making a donation to the ISPCA.



Judge Carthy adjourned the case to 14 March 2023 to allow the donations to be made. Making the donation will show their bona fides, she said, and on the next day in court the case will be finalised, regardless if the donations are paid or not.

“It’s the least they can do,” Judge Carthy said.



All five defendants were remanded on continuing bail to March 2023.

The two men and three women were all charged with offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act. Each of the five defendants who entered guilty pleas to animal welfare and cruelty charges must now make a donation of €3,000 to the ISPCA. The animals seized will not be returned.



John Carthy, 6 St Catherine’s, Wetlands pleaded guilty to two offences contrary to section 11 and 12 The Animal Health and Welfare Act at House 6, St Catherine’s, Wetlands on February 24, 2021.

Mary Carthy, House 6, St Catherine’s, Wetlands pleaded guilty to two offences under section 11 of the act and two offences under section 12 at House 6, St Catherine’s, Wetlands on February 24, 2021.

Mary Carthy, Bay 7, Wetlands Halting Site pleaded guilty to six offences of animal cruelty and a further six counts of neglect at Bay 7, Wetlands on February 24, 2021.

Thomas Carthy, 13 Connolly Street, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to two counts of animal cruelty and a further two counts of neglect at House 6, St Catherine’s on February 24, 2021.

Katie Doran, 52 St Kieran’s Crescent, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to one offence of animal cruelty and one of neglect at Bay 7, St Catherine’s, Wetlands, Kilkenny.