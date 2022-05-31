Gardaí investigate criminal damage at Kilkenny playground

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for information in relation to an incident of criminal damage at a children's playground.
Damage to a wooden bench in the basketball/tennis court area of the playground on Station Road between May 20 and 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station.
