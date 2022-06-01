Fresh appeal over vicious stabbing and assault in Kilkenny

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal into a vicious assault where a man was beaten with a gas cyclinder and stabbed by intruders who forced their way into his home.
The violent attack took place shortly after 11pm on November 21, 2021 at the injured party’s home in the Old Golf Links Road area of Kilkenny City.
Two men forced their way into the house and subjected the injured party to a violent assault, which lasted several hours. They then stole the keys to the injured party’s van and left in the van. The vehicle was recovered in the Kilkenny area.
The injured man, who is in his late fifties, was treated at St Luke’s Hospital for stab wounds and other injuries. An incident room has been set up at Kilkenny Garda Station. Anyone with information can contact (056) 7775000.
