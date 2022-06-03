Driving ban for motorist caught speeding at 182kph in Kilkenny

A four-month driving ban was handed down to a motorist who was detected driving at 182 kilometres per hour.
Myles Maloney, 1 Moore Avenue, Newbridge, Co Kildare was convicted of careless driving at Kilcasey, Knocktopher on October 21, 2021.
The court heard that on the date in question at 6.40pm gardaí were carrying out a speed check and detected the defendant driving at a speed of 182kph in a 120kph zone.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client wanted to apologise to the court and accepted that he put his own life and the lives of others at risk.
“He was on his way to hospital. His aunt had been taken by ambulance to hospital and he is close to his aunt. He has no previous convictions or no penalty points. His driving was out of character and was far, far too fast,” said Mr Hogan adding that his client is in employment.
Judge Geraldine Carthy said that the court can’t ignore the speed and convicted the defendant of careless driving and imposed a fine of €1500. She also disqualified the defendant for driving for four months.
