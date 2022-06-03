Search

03 Jun 2022

Driving ban for motorist caught speeding at 182kph in Kilkenny

Driving ban for motorist caught speeding at 182kph in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

03 Jun 2022 1:04 PM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

A four-month driving ban was handed down to a motorist who was detected driving at 182 kilometres per hour.
Myles Maloney, 1 Moore Avenue, Newbridge, Co Kildare was convicted of careless driving at Kilcasey, Knocktopher on October 21, 2021.
The court heard that on the date in question at 6.40pm gardaí were carrying out a speed check and detected the defendant driving at a speed of 182kph in a 120kph zone.
Solicitor Chris Hogan said that his client wanted to apologise to the court and accepted that he put his own life and the lives of others at risk.
“He was on his way to hospital. His aunt had been taken by ambulance to hospital and he is close to his aunt. He has no previous convictions or no penalty points. His driving was out of character and was far, far too fast,” said Mr Hogan adding that his client is in employment.
Judge Geraldine Carthy said that the court can’t ignore the speed and convicted the defendant of careless driving and imposed a fine of €1500. She also disqualified the defendant for driving for four months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media