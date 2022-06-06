Search

06 Jun 2022

Man recklessly discharged a firearm in woodland, Kilkenny Court hears

Suspended prison sentence imposed

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

06 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Target shooting in a woodland area caused concern for Coillte employees who were working nearby, Kilkenny District Court has heard.


A suspended prison sentence has been handed down to a man for the reckless discharge of a firearm.
Edward Powell, 27 Castlecourt, Taghmon, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty to the charge, following the incident at Glen Pipe, Mullinavat, on November 12, 2020


Evidence was heard that on November 12, 2020, at approximately 1.15pm, gardaí received a report from Coillte employees that a number of shots had been fired in close proximity to where they were working. Eight rounds were later recovered.


The shots were so close to the Coillte workers that they were worried for their safety. They made it to the entrance and saw a vehicle parked there. They took note of the registration number and gardaí determined it belonged to Mr Powell.
He had a registered firearm and cooperated with gardaí.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client had bought a new telescopic sight. He went into the woods where he thought it was a safe area. Mr Powell thought there was only one way in and one way out, but he was mistaken.


The solicitor said Mr Powell set up a target with a bank behind it. He could see 1,000 metres. He didn’t know people were working behind the bank.
Mr Powell’s firearm has now been handed in to gardaí.


Mr Hogan said his client is not working and is on disability. As a consequence of this he will probably lose his firearms certificate.
He asked the judge to give his client credit for his early plea.


Judge Geraldine Carthy said Mr Powell had satisfied himself it was a safe area but no doubt the other people in the area were quite concerned.
Given the seriousness of the matter, Judge Carthy said she was imposing a three month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She said she hoped a valuable lesson had been learned.

