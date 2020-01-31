Kilkenny deaths for Friday, January 31

Joe Millea

The death has occurred of Joe Millea, Foxcover, Cuffesgrange, Kilkenny / Kilmanagh, Kilkenny. Unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30, in the wonderful care of doctors and staff in The Coronary Care Unit, St. James's Hospital, Dublin

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, his loving wife Helen, daughters Tracy and Sinead, sons Seán and Niall, brothers Pat and John, mother-in-law Kitty (Brett), daughters-in-law Sarah and Moira, his adored grandchildren Aaron and Ben and their Dad Brian, Ruby, Heidi, Robyn, Emmy and Lauren, sisters-in-law Ann and Margaret, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his home, (Eircode R95 YF65) on Sunday 2nd February from 2pm, concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Molua’s Church, Killaloe for Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am. Cremation Service will follow afterwards in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin at 2.30pm. House Private Please on Monday morning.

Patrick (Patsy) Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Fitzgerald, O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, January 30, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford, Patrick (Patsy), beloved husband of the late Gertie and loving father of John and Patrick, sadly missed by his sons, sisters Betty and Rita, daughters-in-law Evelyn and Tilda, grandchildren Mary, Patrick and Megan, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (31st Jan) from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.15pm followed by removal to St. John's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery.

Freda Delphine Yates

The death has occurred of Freda Delphine Yates, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny (late of Collegiate School, Celbridge and Kilkenny College) in her ninety-fourth year, on January 29, peacefully in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses of Gowran Abbey Nursing Home and St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Sadly missed by her sister Sheila, brother Tom (Shirley) and their children James (Thora), Sandra (Alan) and Bruce, together with her many nieces and nephews, relatives and kind neighbours. Predeceased by her brother Garrett and sister Joan.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.

Edward (Eddie) Campion

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Campion, Rathclevin, Woodsgift, Kilkenny. Edward (Eddie) died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brothers Bill and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his family Bob, Arthur, Joan (Norton), Eamonn, Mary (Bourke) and Trisha (Coghlan), sons in law John, Jonathan and Mike, daughters-in-law Suzanne, Bridget and Fiona, grandchildren, brothers Robert and Dick, sisters kitty, Brid and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his residence (E41K H64) on Friday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Graine arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.