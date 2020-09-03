Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, September 3, 2020

Stephen Fanning

The death has occurred of Stephen Fanning, Corcoran Terrace, Kells Road, Kilkenny City, on September 1, 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of the late Margaret and much loved father of Stephen and Peter. He will be deeply missed by his sons, brothers Jim and Paddy, daughter-in-law Monika, granddaughter Alana, extended family and friends.

In keeping with current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Stephen's Requiem Mass will be be celebrated on Saturday, September 5, at 10.30a.m in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy, for family and close friends only (maximum of 50 people in the church), followed by burial in St. Kieran's Cemetery. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association.

Thomas Brennan

The death has occurred of Thomas Brennan, SOS Retirement Home, The Sycamores, Kilkenny and formerly of Kilmadum, Ballyfoyle, Co. Kilkenny, on September 2, 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Thomas, predeceased by his parent James and Mary and his brother Eddie, sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen, sister-in-law, Una, nephews and nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and especially all in the SOS.

In keeping with current government/HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, at 11am in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyfoyle for family and close friends. (max of 50 people in Church). Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Requiem Mass and interment can be viewed live online by clicking on https://youtu.be/IBX8dKCwJo0

Nicholas (Noel) Doyle

The death has occurred of Nicholas (Noel) Doyle, Gaulstown, Glenmore, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bridget, much-loved son of Larry and Jo. Sadly missed by his sister Pat, step-daughter Roisin grandchildren Emma and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Arriving at St. Paul's Church, Bigwood on Friday, September 4, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation at The Island Crematorium, Cork.

House strictly private. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to immediate family and friends.

Mary (Moll) Murphy (née O'Brien)

The death has occurred of Mary (Moll) Murphy (née O'Brien), 1 Cluain Mhuire, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. She died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Seamus and eldest daughter Kathleen. Loving mother to Nora, Jim, Mary, Brigid, Teresa, and Danny. She will be sadly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, family and friends.

Due to government restrictions on public gatherings Mary's house will be strictly private for immediate family only. Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 2pm in the church of the Holy Trinity Goresbridge, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.