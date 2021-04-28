Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The late Kieran Brennan

The death has occurred of Kieran Brennan, Dundrum, Dublin and Drumgoole, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his family. Kieran is sadly missed by his wife Christine, children Eoin, Christina, Ciaran, Enda, Ciara and Siobhán, grandchildren, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Rita and brother Michael, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 29 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (for immediate family only) followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kieran's Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam : castlecomerparish.ie. House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Royal Hospital, Donnybrook, Dublin. This will be greatly appreciated by the family who would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time.

The late Josie Dolan (née Phelan)

The death has occurred of Josie Dolan (née Phelan), Polerone, Mooncoin, Kilkenny. Josie passed away peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her husband Joe, brothers Jimmy, Paddy, Tom and sister Mai. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Bridie, Kitty, Noreen and Dolly, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Josie's remains will arrive on Thursday at the Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the Dolan and Phelan family please use the online service below. Josie's funeral mass will be live streamed on the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish. Funeral mass will be restricted to family and close friends with a maximum of 25 people in attendance.

The late Olivia Dungan (née Crowley)

The death has occurred of Olivia Dungan (née Crowley), late of Killandrew, Mullinavat, Kilkenny and formerly of Barrabehy, Moocoin, died April 25. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons Killian and Patrick. Loving daughter of Cissie, sisters Ann and Geraldine, father in law Paddy Snr, mother in law Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Beacon's Church, Mullinavat, on Thursday, April 29 for funeral Mass at noon, followed by burial afterwards in the Old St Beacon's Cemetery. Click here on Thursday to view live stream of the funeral

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON TUESDAY, PLEASE. DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES, OLIVIA'S FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

The late Mary Fortune (née O'Connell)

The death has occurred of Mary Fortune (née O'Connell), Árd Lachtain, Freshford, Kilkenny. At her residence. Wife of the late Joe. Predeceased by her brother Tommy. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Eddie, Thomas, daughters Mary, Noreen, grandchildren Sean, Molly, Finola, Conor, Ciaran, relatives and friends.

A private Funeral Mass (max.25 people) will take place on Thursday morning in St. Lachtains Church at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Lachtain's Cemetery. Please observe Government guidelines regarding hand shaking and face coverings in Church yard and Cemetery. You may view the Mass on the link https;//www.facebook.com/Tommybutlerlive/live/