Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, June 4, 2021

The late Sam Oakes

The death has occurred of Sam Oakes, Talbot's Inch, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny. Passed away peacefully on June 2 (following a short illness) at his residence. Beloved husband of the late Anna (née Walton), dearest father of Billy, Mary (Ryan), Anita (Sheehan) and Catherine (Healy). He will be sadly missed by his children; sister Ann (Morrissey); daughter-in-law Barbara; sons-in-law John, Niall and Jimmy. He will be fondly remembered by his adored grandchildren, Sam, Abby, Michael, Avril, Kieran, David, Anna, Bill, Joe, Liam and Sam; brothers-in-law, Martin (Morrissey) and Joe (Walton); extended family, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place for Sam. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Saturday, June 5 in St Canice's Church, Kilkenny (max 50 people) followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at the following www.stcanicesparish.ie. Family flowers only. House strictly private please.

The late Patrick (Paddy) Bolger

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Bolger, Birmingham and, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Paddy died peacefully on the June 2, in the loving care of his family at his daughter's home.

Predeceased by his wife Theresa (Teasie) RIP. Sadly missed by his daughter Maureen (Cahill), sons Tommy and Robert, grandchildren Amy, Katie, John and Matthew, daughter-in-law Brenda, son-in-law Philip, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Paddy In Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh at 2pm on Sunday the 6th of June subject to Covid 19 government restrictions. Burial will follow in Calvary cemetery where Covid 19 safety restrictions will also apply. The funeral cortege will travel from Clohastia to the Abbey from 1.45pm on Sunday if friends would like to pay their respects by standing at the roadside.