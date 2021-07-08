Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, July 8, 2021

The late Nora Rowley (née Clarke)

The death has occurred of Nora Rowley (née Clarke), Cooldrinagh Lane and late of St Mary’s Park, Leixlip, Kildare and formerly of Mount Daisy, Castlebar, Mayo and Pilltown, Kilkenny), July 5, (peacefully), at TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Nora, beloved wife of the late Patrick (Paddy) and dear mother of Maureen, Bernadette, Patrick, Noreen, Dermot, Helen, Lawrence and Cathal. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Mike and Frank, sister Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, may follow the funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 10th July, at 11am, by clicking on the link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/our-ladys-nativity Nora’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday morning, July 10, at 10.30am approx. for any relatives, neighbours and friends who would like to pay their respects. Please maintain a social distance at all times.

The late Dick Tyler

The death has occurred of Dick Tyler, Cloone Road, Ferrybank/ Kilmacow, Kilkenny, who died July 5. Peacefully, at home, Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary, brother Walter. Dick will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean, Pat, Billy and Ned, sisters Moll (Tyler), Joan (Hayes), Peggy (MacBeth), Esther (Mogallapu), Lilo (Grace) and Theresa (Kearney), brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Dick's removal will take place from his home on Friday, July 9, to St Senan's Church, Kilmacow, (Via Cloone Road, Dunkitt and Lower Kilmacow) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. To view Dick's Mass please click on the link at 10.55am on Friday www.kilmacowparish.com.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends (50 in church). Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Raymond Dunne

The death has occurred of Raymond Dunne, 4F The Swan, Laois / Kilkenny. July 5. Suddenly. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Nora, Raymond will be sadly missed by his brothers Michael, Gerard, John, Denis, Ambrose, Cam and Dom, sisters Bernadette and Martina, deeply regretted by his daughter Lorraine, partner Deirdre, Aunt Bridie, and wife Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Raymond's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning, July 9, at 11.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Wolfhill, Laois for Requiem Mass at noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. There will be an opportunity for the community to remember Raymond by being present, socially distanced, on Friday morning en route from his residence to the church in Wolfhill.