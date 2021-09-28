Search

Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Rest in peace

Deaths in Kilkenny

Deaths in Kilkenny

Nuala Delaney (nee Brennan)

The death has occurred of Nuala Delaney (née Brennan), Lower Crutt, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Nuala will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Margaret, Jane, Yvonne, and Olivia, grandchildren James, Kerri, Cian, Fionn, Saoirse, and great grand-daughter Maeve, son-in-law Joseph, Kerri's partner Denis, brothers and sisters, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer on Wednesday (29th September) from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St Patrick's Church, Clogh on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the new government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the capacity of the funeral home/church is 50%. All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines. To view Nuala's funeral mass click on the following link cloghparish.ie.

Mikey (Michael) Murphy

The death has occurred of Mikey (Michael) Murphy, Kiltown, The Rower, Kilkenny. (Pre deceased by his loving parents Richard and Eileen, brothers Johnny and Pat and his nephew Mick). Sadly missed by his loving brother Richard, sisters Lily and Kathleen, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at His nephew Richard’s residence, Ballinabarna, The Rower, (eircode R95A525) on Tuesday (Sept. 28th) from 4pm concluding at 7pm and again on Wednesday (Sept. 29th) from 2pm with rosary at 7pm, followed by removal at 7.15pm to The Church of The Assumption, The Rower. (All those attending are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines.) Funeral mass on Thursday (September 30) at 11am. Burial afterwards in The Rower Cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Mikey's funeral Mass can be viewed at 11am on the following link https://inistiogeparish.ie/webcam/

May Cashin

The death has occurred of May Cashin, Aylwardstown, Glenmore, Co. Kilkenny and former President of Legion Of Mary, Waterford and Glenmore, who died on Monday, September 27. Peacefully, at SignaCare, Ferrybank, predeceased by Stastia and Ally, May will be sadly missed by all her neighbours and friends. May will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Tuesday, September 28, from 4.45pm followed by removal at 6.45pm to St James' Church, Glenmore, (Via her home), Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 29 at noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view May's Mass, please click link below at 7.15pm on Tuesday and 11.55am on Wednesday: www.glenmoreparish.ie. The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The funeral director accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission. Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. 

Marie Esther Ryan

The death has occurred of Marie Esther Ryan, 5 The Green, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. At Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow, Carlow. Pre-deceased by her son Colin. Deeply regretted by her brother Seamus (Jim) (Tallaght Dublin), grandchildren, sisters-in-law daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Kennedy's Funeral Home, Freshford, this Monday evening from 7pm to 8pm. Burial tomorrow, Tuesday, in St Lachtain's Cemetery, Freshford, at 12 o'clock. Please observe guidelines regarding social distancing in funeral home and cemetery.

