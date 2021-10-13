Recent deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny
Sr Teresita O'Keeffe
The death has occurred of Sr Teresita O'Keeffe (Loreto Convent, Granges Road, Kilkenny and late of Loreto Convent, Youghal and Fermoy, Cork) October 12 (peacefully) at Drakelands House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Eileen, brothers Michael, John, Con and Fr. Philip, sisters Margaret and Agnes. Deeply regretted by her sister Nora Theresa, nieces, nephews, her Loreto Community, extended family and friends.
Requiem Mass for Sr. Teresita will be celebrated on Thursday, October 14, at 11am in St Canice's Church (50% capacity of the church) followed by interment in the Convent Cemetery. SrTeresita's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie.
