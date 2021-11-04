Search

04/11/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 4, 2021

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

Sheila (Julia) Butler (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Sheila (Julia) Butler (née Murphy)  (Parnell Street, Kilkenny), November 3rd  (peacefully) in the fond presence of her granddaughter Elayne and son Michael at Tinnypark Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her much loved husband Milo, son Dermot, daughter Anne and grandsons baby Darragh and Derek. Sheila will be sadly missed by her family Margot, John (J.J.), Paula, Michael, Miriam and Gerda, sister Elizabeth, brother Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and Gavin.

Reposing at her residence today, Thursday (November 4) from 4p.m. with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 6.45p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated on Friday at 11a.m. followed by interment in Johnswell Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the R.N.L.I. https://bit.ly/3bBXwmy. 

 Sheila's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

With the support and agreement of Sheila's family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both Sheila's home and the Church. Thank you for your consideration and support.

Kieran O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Donnell, Larchfield, Kilkenny City and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo, who died peacefully on Wednesday, 3rd of November, in the excellent care of Anne and her staff in Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny City, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his devoted, loving and caring wife May (nee Holohan) and much loved father to Frank and Teresa. Will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Laura, Ciaran, Sean and Lewis and his adored great-grandson Oisín, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in law Jacqui, sisters Patsy and Gerry, his nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City, on Friday, 5th November, from 5pm, concluding with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (6th November) at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny, with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. 

The funeral cortege will pass Kieran’s residence, via Waterford Road/Larchfield, on route to Foulkstown Cemetery, for neighbours and friends who may wish to show their respect. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Kieran’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all of the staff at St. Gabriel’s Ward, Kilkenny City, during his time there.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media