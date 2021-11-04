Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, November 4, 2021

Sheila (Julia) Butler (née Murphy)

The death has occurred of Sheila (Julia) Butler (née Murphy) (Parnell Street, Kilkenny), November 3rd (peacefully) in the fond presence of her granddaughter Elayne and son Michael at Tinnypark Nursing Home.

Predeceased by her much loved husband Milo, son Dermot, daughter Anne and grandsons baby Darragh and Derek. Sheila will be sadly missed by her family Margot, John (J.J.), Paula, Michael, Miriam and Gerda, sister Elizabeth, brother Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, friends and Gavin.

Reposing at her residence today, Thursday (November 4) from 4p.m. with Rosary and Vigil prayers at 6.45p.m. followed by removal to St. Mary's Cathedral, Kilkenny. Requiem Mass for Sheila will be celebrated on Friday at 11a.m. followed by interment in Johnswell Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the R.N.L.I. https://bit.ly/3bBXwmy.

Sheila's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stmaryscathedral.ie/web-cam

With the support and agreement of Sheila's family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both Sheila's home and the Church. Thank you for your consideration and support.

Kieran O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Kieran O'Donnell, Larchfield, Kilkenny City and formerly of Ballina, Co. Mayo, who died peacefully on Wednesday, 3rd of November, in the excellent care of Anne and her staff in Tinnypark Nursing Home, Kilkenny City, surrounded by his loving family.

Deeply regretted by his devoted, loving and caring wife May (nee Holohan) and much loved father to Frank and Teresa. Will be deeply missed by his grandchildren Laura, Ciaran, Sean and Lewis and his adored great-grandson Oisín, son-in-law Frank, daughter-in law Jacqui, sisters Patsy and Gerry, his nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Shasby’s Funeral Home, Kilkenny City, on Friday, 5th November, from 5pm, concluding with rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday (6th November) at 11.30am in St. Patrick’s Church, Kilkenny, with interment afterwards in Foulkstown Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the Mass can be viewed online at https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com/

House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The funeral cortege will pass Kieran’s residence, via Waterford Road/Larchfield, on route to Foulkstown Cemetery, for neighbours and friends who may wish to show their respect. As per Covid 19 directives please comply with Government Guidelines regarding social distancing, face covering and hand shaking.

Kieran’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all of the staff at St. Gabriel’s Ward, Kilkenny City, during his time there.