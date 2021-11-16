Search

16/11/2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Sr. Loyola Ring

The death has occurred of Sr. Loyola Ring, Freshford Road, Loreto Convent, Kilkenny, late of Loreto Youghal and Fermoy, and formerly of Scart, Kildorrery, Co. Cork, peacefully, on November 15th 2021. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Josephine, her sisters Marie, Helen and Olive, her twin sister Madeline, brother Jim, sister-in-law Claire and brother-in-law Sean, nephews John and Gerald and niece Helen.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces Mary, Rosemary, Patricia, Dorothy, Elizabeth, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, friends and especially her loving Loreto community.
 
Reposing at Martin Neligan & Sons Funeral Home, The Old Train Station, Fermoy (P61K682) on Tuesday, November 16th 2021, from 4pm to 5.30pm. Mass at 10am on Wednesday, November 17th, at St. Patrick's Church, Fermoy, followed by burial in Kilcrumper Old cemetery, Fermoy.
 
Mass will be live streamed at https://www.fermoyparish.ie/ Please adhere to Government guidelines on social distancing & handshaking if attending, one-way system in place.

Anne (Annie) Butler (née Brophy)

The death has occurred of Anne (Annie) Butler (née Brophy), Knockroe, Ballyragget, Kilkenny. Wife of the late Liam and loving mother to Breda. Predeceased by her brother Sonny and sister Kitty. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son in law Brendan, sisters Julia, Mary and Peg, grandchildren, Laura, Hazel, Abbie and Emily, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm today, Tuesday. Removal to St Patrick's Church Ballyragget on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in St Finnan's Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllisonRitchieChurchSinger House private on Wednesday morning please. 

Annette Dunphy (née Carey)

The death has occurred of Annette Dunphy (née Carey), 1 The Steeples, Gowran/Bramblestown, Gowran, Kilkenny / Old Leighlin, Carlow, on November 14th who died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by her sons and daughters - Agnes, Joe, Ann-Marie, Denis, Nicola and Olive. Her 13 grand children, sister Gretta, brother in law and sisters in law, daughter in law and sons in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and lots of wonderful friends.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Nick, her brothers Matt and Patsy and sisters Mary and Bridie.

Reposing at her home from 3pm Tuesday, 16th of November. HOUSE IS STRICTLY PRIVATE apart from relatives and close friends.

Funeral Mass at the Church of the Assumption Gowran at 11am Wednesday, 17th of November, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Irish Cancer Society. Requiem Mass can be viewed live from Gowran Parish Facebook Page. 

Michael Pollard

The death has occurred of Michael Pollard, Clincaune, Kilmoganny, Kilkenny, peacefully in the loving care of staff at Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford, on Monday,15th November 2021. Pre-deceased by his parents Thomas and Josephine, his brother Patrick and his sister Helen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan on Tuesday, 16th November, from 7.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 1.30pm followed by removal to St. Eoghan’s Church, Kilmoganny for Requiem Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilmoganny Cemetery.

 Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to St. Joseph’s Home, Kilmoganny.

With the support and agreement of Michael’s Family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both The Funeral Home and The Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

 

