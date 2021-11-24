Search

24 Nov 2021

Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Kilkenny People reporter

Mairéad O'Brien (née Drea)

The death has occurred of Mairéad O'Brien (née Drea), Viper, Kells, Kilkenny. Peacefully in her 92nd year, in the wonderful care of staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Monday 22nd November 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Tom, her parents Tim and Sarah, brothers Liam and Henry, sisters Ann and Cáit, brother-in-law Phil.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son James, daughter Anne – Marie (Dempsey), daughter-in-law Lucy, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Bill and Tom, sisters Eileen and Sr. Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass for Mairéad will be celebrated on Wednesday, 24th November, at 12 noon at St. Michael’s Church, Danesfort followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

With the support and agreement of Mairéad’s family, please adhere to government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the Church. Thank you for your consideration and co-operation.

Rita McMahon

The death has occurred of Rita McMahon (née Costello), Ayrfield, Kilkenny, formerly of Rath House, Danesfort and New Street, Kilkenny, 22nd November 2021, passed peacefully, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her family. Rita, pre-deceased by her brothers Padraig and Seamus, beloved wife of John and much loved mother of Orla, Julie and David, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Maire and Clare, brothers Seán, Martin, Eamonn, Colm and Kevin, sons-in-law Gene and Frank, daughter-in-law Nicola, grandchildren Gene, Sophie, Oisín, Katie, Emily, Jack, Vivienne and Farrah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many dear friends.

Requiem Mass for Rita will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday (25th November) in St. Patrick's Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by private cremation. House strictly private please.

The Mass may be viewed online at the following link https://www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to ARC www.arccancersupport.ie

