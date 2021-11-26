Deaths in Kilkenny, Friday, November 26, 2021

Eamon Walsh

The death has occurred of Eamon Walsh, Clonskeagh, Dublin, and late of Graignamanagh, on 24th November 2021 (peacefully) in the care of the Caritas Convalescence Centre at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved husband of Rose (Brigid) and much loved father of Teresa and Jonathan. Very sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Sarah, much loved grandson James, sisters-in-law Marie and Margaret, brother-in-law Paddy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum, today, Friday (26th November) from 3 pm to 5 pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Saturday morning (27th November) to the Church of the Miraculous Medal, Bird Avenue, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Michael Walsh

The death has occurred of Michael Walsh, Golf Links View and late of Kilcreene, on November 25th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Beloved husband of Esther and much loved father of Christine, John and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, sister Maura (London), grandchildren Jason, Alva, Laura, Róisín, Jessica and Robert, daughters-in-law Olive and Breda, son-in-law Seán, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home from 5.30p.m. on Sunday (November 28th) with Funeral Prayers at 6.30p.m. followed by removal to St. Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated on Monday at 11a.m. followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery.

House strictly private please. Michael's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Funeral Home and the Church.

John O'Grady

The death has occurred of John O'Grady, Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of Skeoughvasteen, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, November 24th surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. He will be missed dearly by his beloved wife Marcella, daughters Petria and Serena, sons-in-law Niall and Lorcan, grandchildren Jedd, Eloise and Jonas, brother Nicky, sisters Mary and Liz, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Cared for by the staff in Connolly Hospital, our true heroes.

House private to family due to Covid on Sunday, November 28th, from 3pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock on Monday, November 29th, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link Castleknock Parish at 11am on Monday, November 29th followed by his cremation service by following this link Glasnevin Cemetery at 1pm (approx).Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Associations of Ireland.

Paddy O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Paddy O'Donnell, late of Curraghdobbin, Carrick on Suir, Co. Tipperary and the Bog Road, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny. Died 24th November 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Helen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church on Sunday, 28th November 2021, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Thomas (Tom) Daly

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Daly, Lower Muckalee, Ballyfoyle, Kilkenny, on 24th November, 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, and brothers Michael and Ned. Tom will be sadly missed by his loving wife Madeleine, son Caleb, daughters Monica, Majella, and Rachael, grandchildren, Laura, Amy, Sophie, Richard, Thomas, Emma, Niall, Madeleine and Ruby Rose, sisters Joan, Breda, Judy and Mary, daughter-in-law Breda, sons-in-law Richard, Austin and Dale, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends around the world.

House Strictly Private Please

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, from 5pm on Friday (26th November) concluding with rosary at 8pm. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan's Church, Muckalee, on Saturday (27th November) for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In line with government advice, use of face coverings, sanitizing and social distancing guidelines will apply. The Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Muckalee Parish webcam.

Joan Clarke (née Byrne)

The death has occurred of Joan Clarke (née Byrne), Edenvale Close, Kilkenny and late of Rockfield, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, on November 25th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of Anne and the staff at Tinnypark Nursing Home. Predeceased by her parents William and Kathleen and her brother Seán. Beloved wife of Bernard and much loved mother of Margaret. She will be sadly missed by her husband, daughter, brother Jimmy, nephew William, nieces Mary, Catherine and Anne, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Kilkenny from 5.15p.m. on Friday (November 26th) with Funeral Prayers at 6p.m. followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Gowran. Requiem Mass for Joan will be celebrated on Saturday at 10.30a.m. followed by interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Should you wish to leave a message for Joan's family, please do so below. House strictly private please.

Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Funeral Home and the Church.

Hannah Byrne (née Magnier)

The death has occurred of Hannah Byrne (née Magnier), Billy Byrnes Bar, 39 John Street, Kilkenny, 25th November 2021, peacefully at home after a short illness and in the loving care of her family, Hannah, beloved wife of the late Billy and dear mother of Eddie, Áine, Sarah, William and the late baby Hugh, born sleeping, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Rosie, brother Jack, sons-in-law David and Derek, daughter-in-law Euphrasia, her darling grandchildren Hannah, Rhys, Owen, Sam, Jamie, Elsie, Billy and Freya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, her beloved nephews and nieces, remembering in a special way Teresa and Alan, extended family, neighbours and her many good friends.

Removal on Saturday morning from her residence to St. John's Church, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. House private please

The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/ Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/