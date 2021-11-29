Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, November 29, 2021

Maureen Ann Enright

The death has occurred of Maureen Ann Enright, Wood Road, Graignamanagh, who passed away peacefully, in the care of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge on Friday, 26th November, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of John and caring mother to Christine and Susan. Adored grandmother to Sinéad, Robert, Katherine, Eleanor and Maedhbh, great grandmother to Niamh, Edie, Monty and Orlaith-Grace. Happily remembered by her nieces, nephews, sons-in-law, sister-in-law and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Sunday (November 28th). Requiem mass on Monday (November 29th) at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graignamanagh, followed by burial afterwards in Kilmokea Cemetery, Great Island, Campile, Co. Wexford. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the RNLI via RNLI Donate

Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling), 2 Castle Hill, Coon West, Via Carlow, Co. Kilkenny. Suddenly at her home. Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Daryll and Brandon, brothers and sisters, Brandon's partner Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Martin Joseph Donnelly

The death has occurred of Martin Joseph Donnelly, Kennyswell Road, Kilkenny City, on November 26th 2021 (peacefully) at his home. Beloved husband of Maureen Ann and much loved father of Kevin and Brian. He will be sadly missed by his wife, sons, brother John, sister Marie, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Matthew and Sarah, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass for Martin will be celebrated on Tuesday (November 30th) at 11a.m. in St. Canice's Church followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery. House strictly private please.

Martin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and social distancing in both the Church and the Cemetery.

Paschal Gill

The death has occurred of Paschal Gill, Crossabeg, Ferrycarrig, Wexford, and Kilkenny, on 25th November 2021. Paschal, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Nellie, loving father of Martin, Denis and Patrick. Deeply regretted by grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral cortége will leave his residence at 11.30am on Monday, 29th November (via Killeen, Kitestown, Kitestown Cross, Sandercourt, Galbally, Garrywilliam giving neighbours and friends an opportunity to pay their respects) to arrive at St. Patricks Church Crossabeg for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the following link CLICK HERE TO VIEW With the support and agreement of Paschal's family, please adhere to Government / H.S.E guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks and handshaking both at the wake and Requiem Mass.

Joan Murphy (née O'Grady)

The death has occurred of Joan Murphy (née O'Grady), Newtown, Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny. Formerly of Lyre East and Knockanaffrin, Nire Valley, Ballymacarbery, Co. Waterford. Predeceased by her cousins Josie Wall and Nellie Condon (Wall) and her brother Paddy RIP.

Deeply regretted by her husband Michael (Mickser), her daughters Mary and husband Andrew (Murrintown), and their children Alex, Evan and Finn, daughter Breda and husband Tony and Roisín (Graigue), her son Johnny and wife Linda and their children Seán, Cian and Padraig (Graigue), her sisters Mary (Holland) Bandon and Nora (Whelan) Nire Valley, her nieces, nephews, brother in law Bob, sisters in law Kathleen, Marion and Margaret and a wide circle of friends.

Due to current Covid 19 government restrictions, a private family wake will be held for Joan in her daughter Breda's home in Tinnepark, Graignamanagh. Funeral ttok place on Sunday, 28th November, at Duiske Abbey. Burial afterwards in St. Mullins cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed online

CLICK HERE TO VIEW

Nancy Murray (née Dunne)

The death has occurred of Nancy Murray (née Dunne), Derrincuillinn, Coolea, Cork and Kilkenny, on November 26th, 2021, peacefully in the wonderful care of Cahereen Nursing Home, Macroom, Nancy (née Dunne, Kilkenny), Derrincuillinn, beloved wife of the late Jer, aunt of the late Eibhlin Ní Ríordáin. Deeply regretted by Tomas and Teresa, Síle and Teddy, Máirtin and Máirin, Gobnait and Fintan, their families, brother Stephen, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours, carers, and many friends.

Funeral took place on Sunday in Coolea Church, to St. Gobnait's Cemetery, Ballyvourney.

Uí Mhuirithe (Cúil Aodha) Ar an 25ú Samhain 2021, éagtha go suaimhneach faoi chúram iontach Thigh Altranais an Chathairín, Maigh Chromtha, Nancy (Ní Dhoinn) Doire 'n Chuilinn agus Cill Chainnigh, bean chéile ionúin Dhiarmada nach maireann agus aintín le Eilín nach maireann. Méala mór a bás do Tomás agus Teresa, Síle agus Teddy, Máirtín agus Máirín, Gobnait agus Fiontán, a gclanna siúd, a deartháir Stephen, nia agus neachtanna, gaolta, comharsana, cúramóirí agus iliomad cairde.

John O'Rourke

The death has occurred of John O'Rourke, Riverview, Ardnore, Kilkenny City, on November 26th 2021, (peacefully) at St. Luke's Hospital. Predeceased by his son Paul. Beloved husband of Stella, loving father of Liam. He will be sadly missed by his wife, son, brothers Billy and Paddy, grandson Liam, sister-in-law Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass for John took place on Sunday (November 28th) at 12 noon in St. Fiacre's Church, Loughboy followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery.

Joseph Shortall

The death has occurred of Joseph Shortall, late of Donnycarney, Dublin 5 and formerly of Kilkenny, on 25th November, 2021, peacefully, in the care of Hamilton Park Nursing Home. Beloved husband of the late Breda. Will be very sadly missed by his family, daughter Jane, sons Joe, Sean and Dermot, daughter-in-law Dorothy, Sean’s partner Rasa, grandchildren Stephen, Mark, Brian, Breege, Ciara, Fiona and Aoife, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal to Our Lady of Consolation Church, Donnycarney, on Tuesday, 30th November, for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal cemetery.

A live stream of Joseph’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html