Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Con Downey

The death has occurred of Con Downey, Talbot's Inch, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, on November 28th 2021 (peacefully) at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of the late Gertie and dearest father of Geraldine, John, Eugene, Eileen, Mary, Una and the late baby Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his children, sons-in-law Niall, Declan and Dave, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Dervilla and Una's partner Ian. He will be fondly remembered by his adored grandchildren Trudy, Robert, Darragh, Róisín, Gerard and Thomas, brother-in-law Billy, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and many great friends.

Removal on Wednesday (December 1st) from his residence to St. Canice's Church arriving for 11a.m. Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Fr. McGrath Centre or Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. House strictly private.

Con's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam

Con's family would like to give special thanks to his wonderful carers who went above and beyond.

Nuala Kavanagh

The death has occurred of Nuala Kavanagh, Byrnesgrove, Ballyragget, Kilkenny



Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Manogue (née Long)

The death has occurred of Mary Manogue (née Long), Killaree, Dunningstown, Kilkenny, at her residence. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Eileen (Doheny), Mary (Mullan), son Mick, grandchildren Katie, Eva, Johnny, Brian, Paddy, Tom, John, Joe, Siobhan, sons-in-law, Mick and Jim, daughter-in-law Ber (Murphy), brother Nicholas, sister Anna (Phelan), sister-in-law Mary Carroll, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3pm with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in Tulla Church, Threecastles followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Please observe government guidelines regarding hand-shaking, mask-wearing and social distancing at residence and in church and churchyard.

Funeral Mass will be available to view at this link https://www.youtube.com/c/allisonritchiechurchsinger during service

Larry O'Shea

The death has occurred of Larry O'Shea, "Boreen Lodge", O'Loughlin Road, Kilkenny and Kilmogue, Harristown, Co. Kilkenny, on 29th November 2021, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness. Larry, beloved son of Dick and Statia O'Shea and eldest brother of Philip, Patricia, Richard and Padraig, sadly missed by his loving family, uncle John, brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Noelle, Kristina and Lucja, nephews Dara, Daniel, Cathal and Brendan, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Requiem Mass for Larry will be celebrated on Wednesday (1st December) at 10.30am in St. John's Church, Kilkenny with Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

House is private please. The Requiem Mass may be viewed online at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

Anne Sumner (née Delaney)

The death has occurred of Anne Sumner (née Delaney), Preston, Lancashire, England, and formerly Timberoe, Moneenroe, Castlecomer. On 11th October, 2021, suddenly at her home.

Anne, beloved wife of the late Clifford. Cherished Mum of Jim, Diane, Michelle, Helen and Sarah. Loving daughter of Norah. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Naomi, Gianluca, Jack, Charlie, Rebecca, Ruby, and Harry, brothers John and Patrick, sisters Honoria, Ellen, Margaret, Mary, Jane, Bridget, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Pre-deceased by her father Jim, brother James, sisters Kathleen and Elizabeth.

Anne's Funeral Mass took place at St. Maria Goretti Church, Preston prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.

Funeral Prayers in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe at 12.30pm on Saturday, 4th December, with interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral prayers can be viewed on the parish webcam : https://cloghparish.ie/

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling)

The death has occurred of Margaret Sheehan (née Dowling), 2 Castle Hill, Coon West, Via Carlow, Co. Kilkenny. On 27th November, 2021, suddenly at her home.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Daryll and Brandon, brothers and sisters, Brandon's partner Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer, on Tuesday (30th November) from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St. Brigid's Church, Coon. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (1st December) at 10am followed by removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Funeral Service at 1pm.

The service may be viewed on the following link - https://bit.ly/3p71EBz

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.