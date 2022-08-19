Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, August 19, 2022

Michael Doogue

The death has occurred of Michael Doogue, Chatsworth Street, Castlecomer, Kilkenny, on 17th August, 2022, at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his loving wife Nancy and daughter Anne. Michael will be sadly missed by his daughters Mary and Rita, sons-in-law Seamus and Pat, grandchildren Carol, Mark, Ian, David, Lisa, Emma, Sarah and granddaughter-in-law Nikki, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Mary (Coogan), Smithstown, Castlecomer from 4pm on Friday concluding with Vigil Prayers and Rosary at 9pm. Funeral cortege arriving at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 2pm followed by burial in the Crosshill cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.castlecomerparish.ie/webcam/

Maura Hennessy (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Maura Hennessy (nèe Doyle), Blackacre, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her husband Jim, son John and granddaughter Eimear. Much loved mother of Margaret, Mary, Pat, Jimmy and Deirdre, sadly missed by her sons-in-law Ger, Christy and Ciáran, daughters-in-law Liz and Hilda, her 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home, Bagenalstown on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm with funeral prayers at 6.30pm. Followed by removal to her home afterwards. Removal from her home on Sunday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery. House Private Please.

Moyra McCarthy

The death has occurred of Moyra McCarthy, Drakelands, Kilkenny, and formerly of The Square, Ballyragget. Peacefully, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, on 18th August 2022. Predeceased by her brother Barry and brother-in-law Séamus. Moyra will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sisters Gabrielle and Patsy, her sister-in-law Anne, her brother-in law-Paddy, her niece, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John’s Green, Kilkenny on Sunday, 21st August, from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd August, at 11am in St. Mary’s Cathedral, Kilkenny. Funeral afterwards to St. Kieran's Cemetery. The Requiem Mass May be viewed online at https://www.stmaryscathedral.ie/webcam/ Family flowers only.

Rest in Peace