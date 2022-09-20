Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Bridget O'Carroll (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Carroll (née O'Keeffe), Rathcash, Clifden, Clara, Kilkenny. Bridget passed away peacefully on September 19th 2022, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the wonderful staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sisters, Margaret and Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Francis and Andrew, daughter-in-law Statia, Francis's partner Brenda, her adored granddaughters, Siobhan and Stacey, brother, Martin, sisters, Kitty (Walsh) and Maisie (Carter), brother-in-law, Lar Walsh, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Wednesday, 21st September, from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd at 12 noon in St Colman's Church, Clara, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream

Richard (Dick) Butler

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Butler, Ballinaraha, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Dick passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Teresa and sister Bridget (Irish). Deeply missed by his loving children Catherine (Moore), Richard, Brian, Hazel (Reddy), Amy (O’Keeffe) and Paula (Eyre), loving partner Maura (Dungan), brothers James and Noel, sisters Alice (O’Neill) and Peg (Browne), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St.Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (via his residence) for requiem mass at 12noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. To view the Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Michael Gannon

The death has occurred of Michael Gannon, Goatstown, Dublin 14, formerly of Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, late of Bank of Ireland and Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club) September 17, 2022. After a long illness bravely borne. Beloved and cherished husband of Fidelma and loving father of Eimear, Ken and Ruth. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Jean-Anne, Eimear’s partner Luca, his adored grandchildren Cian, Olivia, Ellie-Mae, Emilia and John, all his brothers and sisters, extended family, many friends and former colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (September 22) at 10am in the Church of St. Therese, Mount Merrion followed by cremation at Mt Jerome Crematorium. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. Ph: 01 2808882. House strictly private please.

Martin Mahony

The death has occurred of Martin Mahony, Cedarwood Close, Kilkenny City, on September 18th 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Predeceased by his father Christy and infant daughter born sleeping. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Peter and Chris, daughter Aoife, his mother Una, brothers Billy, Paddy, Christy, Anthony and Brian, sisters Ber, Annette, Angela, Breda and Sinéad, son-in-law Tom, Peter's partner Fran, grandchildren Joey, Hannah and Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his mother's home, 24, Fr. Murphy Square (R95 NW2Y) from 3pm on Tuesday (September 20) with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Martin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

