Search

20 Sept 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People reporter

20 Sept 2022 10:59 AM

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Bridget O'Carroll (née O'Keeffe)

The death has occurred of Bridget O'Carroll (née O'Keeffe), Rathcash, Clifden, Clara, Kilkenny. Bridget passed away peacefully on September 19th 2022, surrounded by her loving family in the care of the wonderful staff of Archersrath Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Thomas, sisters, Margaret and Nellie. Sadly missed by her loving sons Francis and Andrew, daughter-in-law Statia, Francis's partner Brenda, her adored granddaughters, Siobhan and Stacey, brother, Martin, sisters, Kitty (Walsh) and Maisie (Carter), brother-in-law, Lar Walsh, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home, John's Green Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Wednesday, 21st September, from 5pm to 8pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 22nd at 12 noon in St Colman's Church, Clara, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clara-parish-live-stream

Richard (Dick) Butler

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Butler, Ballinaraha, Mullinavat, Kilkenny. Dick passed away peacefully on Monday surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Teresa and sister Bridget (Irish). Deeply missed by his loving children Catherine (Moore), Richard, Brian, Hazel (Reddy), Amy (O’Keeffe) and Paula (Eyre), loving partner Maura (Dungan), brothers James and Noel, sisters Alice (O’Neill) and Peg (Browne), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 5pm until 8pm. Arriving on Wednesday at St.Beacon’s Church, Mullinavat (via his residence) for requiem mass at 12noon. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. To view the Funeral Mass please click on the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-beacons-church-mullinavat/

Michael Gannon

The death has occurred of Michael Gannon, Goatstown, Dublin 14, formerly of Ballyragget, Co. Kilkenny, late of Bank of Ireland and Fitzwilliam Lawn Tennis Club) September 17, 2022. After a long illness bravely borne. Beloved and cherished husband of Fidelma and loving father of Eimear, Ken and Ruth. Sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, son-in-law Eamon, daughter-in-law Jean-Anne, Eimear’s partner Luca, his adored grandchildren Cian, Olivia, Ellie-Mae, Emilia and John, all his brothers and sisters, extended family, many friends and former colleagues.

Funeral Mass on Thursday (September 22) at 10am in the Church of St. Therese, Mount Merrion followed by cremation at Mt Jerome Crematorium. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using the following link: https://www.mountmerrionparish.ie/webcam.  Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Carnegies Funeral Directors, Monkstown. Ph: 01 2808882. House strictly private please.

Martin Mahony

The death has occurred of Martin Mahony, Cedarwood Close, Kilkenny City, on September 18th 2022 (peacefully) after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at his home. Predeceased by his father Christy and infant daughter born sleeping. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Peter and Chris, daughter Aoife, his mother Una, brothers Billy, Paddy, Christy, Anthony and Brian, sisters Ber, Annette, Angela, Breda and Sinéad, son-in-law Tom, Peter's partner Fran, grandchildren Joey, Hannah and Susie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his mother's home, 24, Fr. Murphy Square (R95 NW2Y) from 3pm on Tuesday (September 20) with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, followed by interment in Foulkstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team. Martin's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stpatricksparishkilkenny.com

Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media